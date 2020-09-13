Bizos outside the courtroom - a gardener who met eminent people in his muddy slippers and pyjamas

George Bizos' son, Damon, said his father enjoyed gardening.

He continued working until he was 91.





He was one of the world's most celebrated attorneys, a soft-spoken but fearless advocate who defended Nelson Mandela.

But to his son, George Bizos, who died this week at the age of 92, was also a passionate vegetable grower, who gardened in his pyjamas.

When not in court or writing up legal documents late into the night, Bizos enjoyed growing veggies at his home in the Johannesburg suburb of Parktown.

"Often very prominent people would come to visit him and he would be sitting on the patio and taking them around the garden in his slippers, which were all muddy, and his pyjamas," his son, Damon Bizos, said in an interview.



"We would always try to say to him, 'Dad, please, you know, the ambassador of such and such a country is coming to see you, or the vice president or the president is coming, can't you just put some clothes on?', and he would say 'listen, this is what I am', and off he went."

George the gardener "I don’t know how many people know what a tremendous gardener George was," retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler told News24.



"He supplied vegetables to all and sundry in his little stand in Parktown North."



Bizos had a magnificent garden where he used to go for spiritual therapy during times in litigation, said Kriegler.



"George would go to his garden to think through his particular legal or political problem of the day."



Kriegler said he too would get some of the veggies.



"I was very grateful for it. One used to feel guilty because you could not reciprocate but I always knew that he had surplus because he was such a good and magnificent gardener."



- Kyle Cowan





Bizos arrived in South Africa as a 13-year-old war refugee from Greece and trained as a lawyer, devoting himself to defending democratic values and human rights.

He famously represented Mandela during the 1964 Rivonia Trial, in which Mandela and seven others were sentenced to life on charges of seeking to overthrow the apartheid government.

Many had expected the death penalty.

Instead, Mandela and the others became living emblems, and rallying points, of the struggle against white minority rule.

Damon, one of Bizos' three sons, said his father's eccentricities were the outer face of a strong individual.

"He was his own man," said Damon, 62, a professor of surgery at the University of the Witwatersrand. "He did what he thought was right."

Bizos continued working till he was past 90, with one of his last major cases securing government payouts in 2014 for families of 34 miners gunned down two years earlier.

"He managed to do a full day's work until he was 91," said Damon. "We always tried to ask him to slow down."

Bizos' funeral, another in a lengthening string of anti-apartheid heroes, is expected next week.