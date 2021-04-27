Black First Land First claim they have Sodwana Lodge lease now

Black First Land First has not expropriated the Sodwana Bay Lodge, but the Share Block Company has entered into a lease agreement with the tribal authority, a man identifying as a director of the company said.

The one year lease for BLF is for the movement to conduct its political classes in a portion of the lodge.

There is, however, a legal application under way over the matter.

This is for the movement to conduct its political classes, and BLF will not use the entire space.

"The question of expropriation does not exist," said Mqhawe Zondo, who identified himself as a director.

"That lease is valid and honoured. Nobody is bothering the owners."

There is, however, a legal application under way, which included an interdict to force the return of the keys to the lodge's management by BLF after a situation last week which was described by some as an "occupation".

Zondo explained that the agreement comes with a backdrop of questions over the company's ownership of shares in the company established in line with an agreement with the Mbila Tribal Authority in the area.

The Mbila Tribal Authority falls under the Ngonyama Tribal Trust, which administers an extensive property portfolio in KwaZulu-Natal.

The original agreement was entered into in 1989 for a 99-year lease on the property between the Sodwana Bay Share Block Company and the Mbila Tribal Authority.

Shares

Zondo said that some people in the Mbila Tribal Authority asked BLF for help over shares in the Sodwana Bay Shareblock Company they were struggling to locate.

The property includes about 40 whole property owners, about 24 timeshare properties, and about 22 rooms in a hotel, which also has a restaurant, bar and conference facilities.

The tribal authority struggled to locate a block of shares liked to the property because they were allegedly moved from one company to another.

