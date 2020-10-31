23m ago

add bookmark

Black Lawyers Association questions Julius Malema's fitness to serve on Judicial Service Commission

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Black Lawyers Association has called for EFF leader Julius Malema to be removed from the Judicial Service Commission following his terse remarks this week.
The Black Lawyers Association has called for EFF leader Julius Malema to be removed from the Judicial Service Commission following his terse remarks this week.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The Black Lawyers Association has questioned EFF leader Julius Malema's fitness for the Judicial Service Commission.
  • This comes after Malema responded to criticism of his use of white legal representation in his assault case.
  • The BLA says if Malema views white legal professionals as superior, then he is not suitable for the commission.

The Black Lawyers Association (BLA) believes that EFF leader Julius Malema may be unfit to serve on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) after his response to criticism on social media of his use of white legal representatives.

Much has been made about the fact that he appeared to be an advocate for black liberation but that he used white lawyers to defend him in his assault case.

However, Malema hit back outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, saying: "No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me." 

"It it is true, we are represented by white lawyers. They will represent us today, tomorrow and anytime we want."

BLA president Mashudu Kutama said the comments Malema made implied that black legal professionals lost cases and made the EFF look disorganised. The comments also made black legal professionals appear incompetent, they added.

But, Kutama pointed out, this was not the case. Black lawyers won cases for Malema in the past. In addition, the country has produced four black chief justices.

"We need to have a discussion and give Malema the opportunity to clarify his statements. If he views white legal professionals as superior, then he is not suitable to hold office," Kutuma added.

READ | Malema, Ndlozi assault trial: What went down in court this week

The JSC interviews candidates for judicial vacancies and makes recommendations for appointments to the Bench - something Kutama believes Malema may be unsuitable for.

The BLA has been advocating for the use of black legal professionals by the government and high-profile leaders.

Following a march in July 2017 to call on the government to address a bias towards the appointment of white, male legal professionals, little change has taken place, Kutama said.

READ HERE | Malema, Ndlozi assault trial: 'You had no right to refuse them entrance,' lawyer tells cop

Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are on trial for allegedly assaulting a police officer, Lieutenant Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter, at Fourways Memorial Park cemetery during the funeral proceedings of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April 2018.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Malema, Ndlozi assault trial: What went down in court this week
'If you are a man, ask for my bank details straight' - Malema to Zondo
Land hearings: Malema concedes to EFF own goal in disrupting expropriation without compensation...
Read more on:
black lawyers associationjulius malelmatransformation
Lottery
Lucky Friday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
13% - 178 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 763 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
33% - 470 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.23
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(+0.59)
ZAR/EUR
18.90
(+1.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.40
(+0.88)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1877.90
(+0.05)
Silver
23.62
(+0.11)
Platinum
844.50
(+0.39)
Brent Crude
37.86
(-0.84)
Palladium
2204.58
(+0.60)
All Share
51684.70
(-0.41)
Top 40
47472.92
(-0.22)
Financial 15
9459.76
(-3.04)
Industrial 25
73405.64
(+1.00)
Resource 10
47245.91
(-1.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo