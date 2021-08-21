22m ago

add bookmark

Blade Nzimande denounces 'barbaric act' after student's dismembered body found in East London

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande.
Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande.
GCIS
  • Minister Blade Nzimande has denounced the murder of a University of Fort Hare Law student.
  • Parts of her dismembered body were found in a suitcase and black plastic bag in East London.
  • A 25-year-old man has since been arrested.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has denounced the killing of 23-year-old Fort Hare university law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found on Thursday - some parts in a suitcase and other parts in a black plastic bag.

The student's 25-year old boyfriend has since been arrested for her murder and is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

Nzimande sent condolences to Mtebeni's family, friends, as well as the management and students of the University of Fort Hare.

"I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts committed against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue harbouring such disgraceful people and criminals, who are hell-bent [on tearing] the moral fibre of our society apart," Nzimande said.

READ | Law student's boyfriend arrested in East London after police find her body parts in suitcase, bags

He pointed out that the incident was committed in Women's Month.

"I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure his speedy prosecution," Nzimande added.

The Department of Higher Education and Training has mandated Higher Health - an entity of the Department of Higher Education and Training which is responsible for the implementation of programmes against gender-based violence at university and TVET college campuses - to work together with the University of Fort Hare to provide psychological support to students and all affected parties.

READ HERE | Murdered law student wanted to be a Constitutional Court judge

"By working together, by confronting difficult challenges, and by mobilising everyone in and around our institutions, we shall create a society where everyone, especially women, feel safe and are safe at all times and in all places," Nzimande said.

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu said: "We've never seen or experienced anything of this kind in this university or this country."

He also condemned the killing and said that the university would remember Mtebeni by fighting gender-based violence.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londongbvmurdercrime
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
33% - 795 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 1325 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.39
0.0%
Silver
23.03
0.0%
Palladium
2,277.19
0.0%
Platinum
999.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
59,800
-0.1%
All Share
66,011
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,832
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo