Blade Nzimande denounces 'barbaric act' after student's dismembered body found in East London

Minister Blade Nzimande has denounced the murder of a University of Fort Hare Law student.

Parts of her dismembered body were found in a suitcase and black plastic bag in East London.

A 25-year-old man has since been arrested.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has denounced the killing of 23-year-old Fort Hare university law student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, whose dismembered body was found on Thursday - some parts in a suitcase and other parts in a black plastic bag.

The student's 25-year old boyfriend has since been arrested for her murder and is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Nzimande sent condolences to Mtebeni's family, friends, as well as the management and students of the University of Fort Hare.

"I denounce such barbaric and shameful acts committed against women, both in our institutions of learning and in society in general. Our society cannot continue harbouring such disgraceful people and criminals, who are hell-bent [on tearing] the moral fibre of our society apart," Nzimande said.

He pointed out that the incident was committed in Women's Month.

"I trust that our criminal justice system will ensure his speedy prosecution," Nzimande added.

The Department of Higher Education and Training has mandated Higher Health - an entity of the Department of Higher Education and Training which is responsible for the implementation of programmes against gender-based violence at university and TVET college campuses - to work together with the University of Fort Hare to provide psychological support to students and all affected parties.

"By working together, by confronting difficult challenges, and by mobilising everyone in and around our institutions, we shall create a society where everyone, especially women, feel safe and are safe at all times and in all places," Nzimande said.

University of Fort Hare vice-chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu said: "We've never seen or experienced anything of this kind in this university or this country."

He also condemned the killing and said that the university would remember Mtebeni by fighting gender-based violence.