Blade Nzimande dismisses claims made by the DA that he hates Afrikaans

Blade Nzimande has dismissed claims he hates Afrikaans.

The DA has filed a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission against him.

According to the party, Nzimande has defined Afrikaans as a foreign language in South Africa.

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has dismissed the DA's claim he hates Afrikaans.

This after the party filed a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against him over his "hateful and unconstitutional insistence on defining Afrikaans as a foreign language in South Africa".

Nzimande accused the DA of recycling its strategy that was defeated in 1996 - that of "seeking to privilege Afrikaans as an instrument to exclude the majority of South Africans in accessing education, especially in former white education institutions".

He said he recognised Afrikaans as one of South Africa's 11 official languages.

However, Nzimande added he could not allow Afrikaans to be used as a means of exclusion and oppression, nor as a means to pursue a narrow and racist Afrikaner nationalist agenda, as was the case under apartheid.

"Afrikaans should and must be located in a democratic South Africa and be rescued from a white right-wing agenda. This should not be viewed as being in conflict with promoting mother-tongue instruction in a democratic South Africa."

He said he wanted to enhance the status and roles of previously marginalised languages.

"This will foster institutional inclusivity and social cohesion within the post-school education and training sector."

DA MP Leon Schreiber said the party's complaint to the SAHRC follows from the Constitutional Court's recent judgment in the Unisa language case.

The ConCourt gave it until the start of the 2023 academic year to revise its language policy which did away with teaching and learning in Afrikaans.

Schreiber said:

By continuing to defy the court on this matter, Nzimande is undermining the right to mother-tongue education and violating the rights of Afrikaans speakers to dignity and equality.

Earlier this year, Schreiber added, the DA exposed the fact that Nzimande, in the new Language Policy Framework for Public Higher Education Institutions, excluded Afrikaans from the definition of indigenous languages.

The policy only defined languages "belong to the southern Bantu language family" as indigenous.

Nzimande said the department's view was contained in the revised Language Policy for Higher Education, which, among others, "provides a framework for the development and strengthening of all South Africa's 11 official languages, with a particular focus on the development of African languages as languages of scholarship, teaching, learning and communication at universities".

He added he would study both the ConCourt judgment and DA complaint that was filed with the SAHRC.

"We are, however, more than determined to defend our language policy in higher education and we are prepared to engage anyone with a genuine desire to tackle inequalities in language use and development in our country," Nzimande said.

