Blade runner: Cape Town barber bust for alleged dagga stash

Nicole McCain
Metro Police officers have arrested four suspects in separate incidents, on drug-related charges.
City of Cape Town

A Cape Town barber shop owner has been arrested in Elsies River on charges of selling drugs.

The Metro Police Gang and Drug Task Team received a tip-off and sought permission to search the premises on Friday afternoon, said Cape Town Metro Police spokesperson Ruth Solomons.

"They found 23 bags of high-grade dagga, a scale and just under R20 000 in cash in a cupboard," she said.

READ | Limpopo cops make R1 million drug bust at house in Polokwane

The 33-year-old shop owner was arrested and detained at the Elsies River police station.

Earlier it the day, Metro police officers arrested three suspects on drug charges, in separate incidents.

"One of them was found in possession of 38 bankies of dagga, a plastic bag filled with dagga, eight dagga cigarettes and a parcel filled with dagga," said Solomons.

ALSO READ | Northern Cape lawyer and alleged accomplice in court on drug charges

In Bothasig, the K9 Unit pulled a vehicle over during a routine stop and requested permission to search the vehicle after noticing that the driver appeared restless.

"K9 Savage detected drugs hidden in a sock inside the backrest of the passenger seat. Officers confiscated 50 units of cocaine with an estimated street value of R23 000 and just more than R3 000 in cash," she says.

