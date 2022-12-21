7m ago

Blank robbery: Quick-thinking woman outsmarts 'conman' allegedly posing as traditional healer

Compiled by Nicole McCain
A Mpumalanga woman outsmarted an alleged conman on Monday. Her quick thinking led to his arrest, and he now faces fraud charges.
A Mpumalanga woman outsmarted an alleged conman on Monday. Her quick thinking led to his arrest, and he now faces fraud charges.

The man was allegedly posing as a traditional healer from Uganda, pretending to look for directions to Balfour, said police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The 42-year-old woman gave him directions, and "as a token of appreciation", the man offered her a ride to Balfour. They exchanged contact numbers and began contacting each other, said Mohlala.

The man eventually visited the woman at her home, where he overheard her talking to her friends about their stokvel savings.

"It is alleged that the suspect then told her that they need to go to the mountain so that he can pray for the money, and thereafter they must take it to the river to cleanse it," said Mohlala.

He said: 

He came back with a box full of some blank notes and then asked the victim to bring him boiled water. It is indicated that the alleged conman then put three money-sized blank paper notes inside the boiled water and sprinkled some powder onto the blank money-sized blank papers. The papers turned and looked like real South African bank notes. The victim smelled a rat and quickly alerted the police.

Police searched the man’s car and found a box with blank pieces of paper resembling bank notes.

"Some of the well-cut paper fitting the size of money was found wrapped with real R100 bank notes," added Mohlala.

READ | Expecting a December bonus, stokvel or pension payout? Avoid get-rich-quick schemes this festive

The man was arrested and charged with fraud. He will appear in the Balfour Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

More charges may be added, said Mohlala.


sapsmpumalangacrime and courtsfraud
