Bleak holidays for North West family as house burns down 3 days before Christmas

The Hlongwane home burnt down in Setulong, Moretele, last week.
  • The Hlongwane family's home burnt down on 22 December in Setulong, Moretele. 
  • Samuel Hlongwane had used his pension fund payout to build the house.  
  • Nine family members now share two backrooms left untouched by the fire.  

When Samuel Hlongwane retired five years ago, he used his retirement funds to build a house in Sutelong, Moretele in North West.  

A few days before Christmas, Hlongwane, 65, and his wife were sitting outside, drinking tea when smoke started billowing out of their house.

His daughter Lorraine said: "I was at work, only my parents were home. They say the fire started in my room. They just saw smoke coming out. They tried to stop the fire by using water in buckets, but the flames were too much." 

She said firefighters who extinguished the blaze, were unable to tell them the cause of the fire at the time. 

"The fire started in my room. The only electrical things in my room is just plug points. So, we don't know what happened."

The fire occurred on 22 December and since then, nine family members have been sharing two backrooms left untouched by the fire. Everything in the house,  including a new freezer that was storing a cow the family had slaughtered for the festive season, was destroyed.  

Lorraine said thanks to neighbours, their Christmas was not too bleak.  

"All our food burnt down. We received food parcels and the community also helped us with food.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any insurance. It looks like everyone has to pitch in to rebuild the house. It's going to be tough because my dad built this house with his pension money." 

This week, they managed to get into the burnt house to assess the damage, she said. 

"We cleaned the house on Tuesday and we could see the extent of the damage. Everything is gone, from the roofing to the tiles. Everything. The walls are still standing, but they have cracks. It just has to be demolished and start afresh. We need donations to rebuild the house. We need all the help we can get."

She said the community was also assisting with cash donations towards the rebuilding.

