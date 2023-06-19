Bless the grains down in Africa: Delegation to Russia, Ukraine focused on food security, says Ramaphosa

An African delegation to Ukraine and Russia has requested that the movement of grain be opened.

The delegation, which included President Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the conflict areas last week.

Ramaphosa said the reduced trade in grain and fertiliser due to the conflict was endangering food security in African countries.

De-escalation of fighting, increased negotiations, and renewed trade in grain are among some of the points listed in a proposal by African states to end the war in Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said in his weekly newsletter.

The president has just returned from Ukraine and Russia as part of a delegation from seven African countries to promote a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The delegation met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin separately to present a 10-point proposal that could "contribute to various efforts that have been made by various parties to bring the conflict to an end".

"Included in the proposal being put forward as part of the African Peace Initiative are calls for a de-escalation of fighting and for negotiations to commence with urgency; for the release of prisoners of war and return of children; for greater humanitarian support; and for reconstruction efforts to be prioritised," said Ramaphosa.

He added that it "is having a very real effect on African countries and economies" and that the continent had a "material interest in seeing a resolution to the conflict".

"Both Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of grains and producers of fertiliser destined for African markets. According to the African Development Bank, the conflict has 'triggered a shortage of about 30 million tonnes of grains on the African continent, along with a sharp increase in cost'. As a result of this conflict, African countries are negatively affected by the rising costs of food and energy," Ramaphosa said.

"Another point of the peace proposal being put forward by African leaders is for the opening up of the movement of grains across the Black Sea for grains from Russia or Ukraine to reach world markets."



The president said South Africa would continue to maintain a neutral position and advocate for the conflict to be settled through negotiations and diplomacy.



Ramaphosa added that both Zelensky and Putin had agreed to further engagements.



