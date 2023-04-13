Blind Pretoria man claims Uber driver refused to drive him because of guide dog

Hanif Kruger, who is blind, claims he was ill-treated by an Uber driver for having his guide dog with him.

He said the driver refused to take him to his destination because he stated the dog was a threat to his life.

According to Kruger, many blind people and those with disabilities faced similar challenges with e-hailing services.

A 43-year-old blind Pretoria man alleged he was ill-treated by an Uber driver for having a guide dog with him.

Hanif Kruger, a manager at the Assistive Technology Centre at the SA National Council for the Blind, said he requested a ride on 30 March from his home to attend the Africa Conference/Career Expo in Johannesburg.

"As a 100% blind individual, I rely on my trained guide dog, Brooke, to navigate the world around me.

"When the driver, Nuur, arrived, he refused to take us, claiming Brooke was a threat to his life.

"Despite explaining her role and training, he stubbornly refused to understand or accommodate us. What followed was an unsettling experience that left me alone in a dangerous location, where I was robbed just last year," added Kruger.

Feeling frustrated and vulnerable, he asked the man to end his trip so he could request another one, but the driver allegedly drove for a few kilometres and charged him R25, claiming he did not arrive on time.

Kruger said the driver eventually ended the trip, and he was able to request another driver.

When I requested my next ride, I told the driver I have a dog, and he declined. The third driver also said he was scared of dogs, but after assuring him that Brooke is well trained and behaved, he agreed to take my ride.

"This experience is not only about the money but the principle. Too many blind people and those with disabilities face similar challenges with e-hailing services like Uber. Our concerns are often dismissed, and we're left with empty promises.

"It's time for Uber_RSA and other re-hailing services to wake up and address these issues. As a united community, we can push for change and hold these companies accountable."

Kruger said blind people deserved better policies and support that ensured safe and reliable transportation for all, regardless of their abilities.

"Brooke [the dog] and I, along with many others in similar situations, refuse to be doormats.

"We urge you to share our story and join us in the fight for accessibility, understanding, and inclusion in e-hailing services. Together, we can create a better, safer world for everyone," he added.

Uber's spokesperson, Mpho Mutuwa, said the company continuously strived to create products and experiences that gave equal opportunities and access to everyone.

Mutuwa added South Africa had community guidelines that all users on the platform were required to adhere to.

"We believe that everyone that uses the platform should always feel respected.

"These guidelines clearly state that it is unacceptable to discriminate against someone or engage disparagingly toward someone based on traits such as a person's age, colour, disability, gender identity, marital or civil partnership status, pregnancy or maternity, national origin, appearance, race, religion or belief, political views, sex, sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected under the relevant law," she said.

Mutuwa added Uber encouraged people with disabilities to choose UberAssist when requesting a trip.

Hanif Kruger

She said drivers registered to this product have specifically opted to assist people with additional requirements and have been sensitised to better cater to their needs through programmes designed for this purpose.

"UberAssist, a first in the market, was developed with the purpose of ensuring that riders with disabilities can get to where they need, hassle-free.

"Should there be any issues with the trip, like cancellations due to the presence of a guide dog, it's important that riders report this using the Help button on the app. This feature has a built-in voice-over function for the visually impaired."

However, Mutuwa added Kruger did not lodge a complaint against the driver.

"The driver lodged a complaint against the rider due to a verbal altercation. We have not been able to get hold of the rider since 5 April; therefore, we have been unsuccessful in getting his side of the story.

"Unfortunately, the rider did not opt for the UberAssist product when requesting the ride.

"It, therefore, makes it challenging for drivers who are not sensitised to accommodate people with disabilities to transport them, especially in situations where drivers have a real fear of dogs," she said.