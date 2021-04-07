1h ago

add bookmark

BlindSA goes to court over Act that 'prevents published work being converted to braille'

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
BlindSA has gone to court over a Copyright law.
BlindSA has gone to court over a Copyright law.
Getty Images
  • BlindSA says the Copyriight Act is an "apartheid-era" law that infringes on the rights of people with visual disabilities.
  • According to the notice of motion filed, BlindSA wants the court to declare the Copyright Act 98 of 1978 inconsistent with the Constitution.
  • Last year, BlindSA accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of delaying the signing of the Copyright Amendment Bill that was introduced to Parliament in 2015.

A court battle between BlindSA and the government could be looming after the organisation - represented by Section27 - approached the Gauteng High Court to challenge the Copyright Act, which they say infringes on the rights of people with visual disabilities.

According to BlindSA, the Copyriight Act is an "apartheid-era" law that infringes on the rights of persons with visual disabilities, in particular the rights to equality, dignity, basic and further education, freedom of expression, language and participation in the cultural life of one's choice.

Section27 spokesperson Julia Chaskalson said: "One of the main problems with the current Act is that it does not provide exceptions to copyrighted materials to allow persons to convert these published works into accessible formats such as braille, Digitally Accessible Information System (Daisy), audio, large print or other suitable formats for persons with visual disability. This has resulted in a Book Famine for persons with visual disabilities, constituting unfair discrimination."

READ | Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament, fearing exploitation

She said the Act did not align with numerous international commitments like the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability ratified by South Africa in 2007 or the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind.

According to the notice of motion filed, BlindSA wants the court to declare the Copyright Act 98 of 1978 inconsistent with the Constitution of the country. They also want Parliament to remedy the "unconstitutionality" of the Act.

Government introduced a Copyright Amendment Bill (CAB) to Parliament in 2015. The CAB included a new section called 19D – which contained general exceptions regarding protection of copyright works for a person with a disability. It allow persons who are blind or visually impaired to make or import accessible format copies of published works without the permission of the copyright holder.

Last year, BlindSA accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of delaying the signing of the Bill. Ramaphosa returned it to Parliament to address constitutional concerns.

ALSO READ | Coalition urges Ramaphosa to refer copyright bill back to Parliament

"The process ahead for the CAB is likely to be long, despite that 19D – a clause which has never been contested – could increase access to reading materials for persons who are blind or visually impaired now. 19D is essentially held hostage by a legislative process that is politically contentious, delaying the realisation of human rights for persons with visual disabilities," Chaskalson said.

The papers cite Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise, National Council of Provinces shair Amos Masondo, and Ramaphosa as respondents. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
section27western capecape towncourts
Lottery
2 players scoop R218K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 5926 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1726 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 7172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.59
(+0.4)
GBP/ZAR
20.02
(-0.3)
EUR/ZAR
17.30
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.3)
Gold
1,736.17
(-0.4)
Silver
25.10
(-0.2)
Platinum
1,229.72
(-1.0)
Brent Crude
62.74
(+1.0)
Palladium
2,625.50
(-2.3)
All Share
67,160
(-1.3)
Top 40
61,410
(-1.5)
Financial 15
12,200
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
87,501
(-2.7)
Resource 10
68,336
(-0.3)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital

9h ago

FEEL GOOD | Waiting room wedding: Couple ties the knot at Cape Town hospital
FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46...

03 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 'I am so grateful' - Potch old boys buy 'Uncle Solly' a truck after 46 years at school
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo