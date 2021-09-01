Bloemfontein acting magistrate not considered for vacancy because of his race, SCA hears

An acting magistrate in Bloemfontein was not shortlisted for a post he had applied for because of his race, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has heard.

The Magistrates' Commission approached the SCA on appeal after the High Court set aside the shortlisting proceedings.

In 2018, the Magistrates' Commission advertised various vacancies in Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Petrusburg.

However, Lawrence, who has also been the head of the office of the Petrusburg Magistrate's Court since 2016, failed to be considered.

He was not shortlisted for the posts despite receiving recommendations from his superiors.

Unhappy with the decision, Lawrence approached the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein to review the decision not to shortlist him.

However, his application was opposed by the Magistrates' Commission, chairperson of the appointment committee, minister of justice and constitutional development and acting chief magistrate of the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, the Helen Suzman Foundation said in a statement.

At the time, they argued they were entitled to exclude Lawrence on the basis of Section 174(2) of the Constitution which stated the racial and gender composition of the judiciary must be considered when making appointments.

The foundation, which was admitted as an amicus curiae (friend of the court), argued on the correct interpretation and proper application of sections 174(1) and (2) of the Constitution.

The High Court then ruled in favour of Lawrence, setting aside the shortlisting proceedings, and the consequent recommendations and appointments, as unlawful and unconstitutional.

The Magistrates' Commission then approached the SCA on appeal.

On Wednesday, during a virtual hearing, advocate Dirk Groenewald for the appellants told the justices of the SCA the committee that considered the applications did not compromise the provision of section 174(1).

He said the committee had complied with the shortlisting procedure.

Groenewald added the committee had shortlisted candidates who would advance transformation and advance the judiciary in respect of Section 174 of the Constitution.

He said:

[The] committee needs to take into consideration race and gender and needs to put in action to advance transformation.

But the justices asked if race was a factor even before Lawrence's application was considered.

One justice said transcripts spoke for themselves, suggesting white males would not be considered.

A white female candidate was also unsuccessful.

But Groenewald said he would not defend the transcript, adding Lawrence did not make the cut because transformation was needed.

He added: "They needed to find a candidate that would assist with transformation.

We are not unduly and unfairly limiting white individuals, in general, from applying … but in this instant, they needed transformation. With transformation, persons who were previously advantaged would be affected.





Meanwhile, advocate Max du Plessis, for Lawrence, argued there was no doubt his client was "excellent" at what he did based on what his office had said about him.

He said the acting senior magistrate in the province had even said Lawrence was committed to transformation and was a suitable candidate.

"When one reads the record, and we say, with respect, it makes for a painful reading, we say it is crystal clear that the commission was fixated on selecting candidates or shortlist only from what they called their target group."

Du Plessis added his client's application was not considered because of his race.

Judgment has been reserved.