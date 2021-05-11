Bloemfontein cop arrested for attempted murder after shooting someone in head at family gathering

A Free State police officer was arrested on Monday after he allegedly shot someone in the head at a family gathering over the weekend.

"It is alleged that the officer discharged the official firearm in Bloemfontein on 8 May, when he was at a family gathering with his girlfriend. The officer allegedly became unruly [and] he was chased out of the yard by the victim. He allegedly used his service pistol to shoot the victim once [in] the head," said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

The 46-year-old officer, who is stationed at the Bloemspruit Crime Prevention Unit in Bloemfontein, fled the scene, but was arrested on Monday.

He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for attempted murder.

The victim was taken to Pelonomi hospital for medical treatment.