Bloemfontein High Court grants accused in Thabo Bester escape trial bail

The Bloemfontein High Court has granted bail to three people accused of aiding the escape of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

The High Court set aside a Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court ruling, which denied the three bail last month.

Teboho James Lipholo, Senohe Ishmael Matsoara and Tieho France Makhotsa - who face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice - had appealed the magistrate's court order.

They will be released on R10 000 bail each.

According to Judge Joseph Mhlambi's judgement, there was no public outcry after two of their co-accused were granted bail before the trio's appeal, which implied there was no risk of a public disturbance in giving the three bail.

I am of the view that the appellants are not a flight risk. I find that there is neither a likelihood that they will influence or intimidate witnesses or undermine the criminal justice system if they were to be released on bail. The imposition of appropriate bail conditions will limit any risk that they may not stand trial.

Mhlambi said:

The bail conditions for the three include they must report to the Kagisanong police station on Mondays between 06:00 and 18:00.

They are also not allowed to leave Bloemfontein without written permission from the investigating officer.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was shocked to learn about their pending release.

We are shocked like most of you. The state was unaware as there was no court sitting. I can't say much because I am unsure if NPA seniors have received the judgment yet.

Its spokesperson, Pheladi Shuping, told News24 the NPA was unaware of the High Court's decision, saying:

He said the NPA would respond after prosecutors studied the judgment.

Bester escaped from Mangaung Prison in May last year after faking his own death.



