Bloemfontein police launch probe after family found dead in burnt home, children's throats slit

A family of four was found dead after their home burnt down in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning.

Parkweg police received information about a house that was burning in Victoria Road, said police spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo.

"On arrival at the scene, after the fire brigade had extinguished the fire, four bodies – that of the father, mother and two children – were found," Mbambo said.

The teenagers were stabbed, she added.

"The father, 56, and mother, 50, had no visible injuries, while the 17-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were found with stab wounds and their throats slit," Mbambo said.

Preliminary investigations suggested there was no forced entry.

"The investigation continues to determine what actually transpired," Mbambo said.

"Cases of murder, inquest and arson have been registered for further investigation."

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

