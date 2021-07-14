Bloodied body discovered as looting continues unabated at Vosloorus mall

A body has been found behind a store at a mall in Vosloorus.

Looters ransacked stores at the mall on Tuesday night.

While looting continued at the Chris Hani Crossing mall in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, the bloodied body of a young man was found behind a Cashbuild hardware store.

It is not clear how he died but police suspect that he was among locals who looted the mall.

He is yet to be identified.

#ZumaUnrest Looters continue taking what is left from their actions at Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus. Meanwhile, the body of a young man lies behind Cashbuild hardware. It is alleged that the deceased was among looters who ransacked the mall last night @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/4O9P31Uv0X — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 14, 2021

The mall was targeted on Tuesday night during ongoing looting and unrest in the province.

Two shops at the mall were gutted.

Some residents returned on Wednesday to take what was left at the mall and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers fired rubber bullets.

Amid the chaos was Mbali Mahlobo who went to the mall to look for her cousin, Vusi Mahlobo, 33.

Gallo Images (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

She said Vusi's friends called her to say he was injured at the mall.

But the dead man that lay there was not him.

"I am worried. I don't know where he is. His friends said he was injured when they looted the mall on Tuesday night.

"I thought the deceased body was his. I am worried about his safety. I'm going to look for him at hospitals and police stations. Maybe, he is among those who were arrested," Mahlobo said.





#ZumaUnrest Remnants of what was Ackermans store that was looted and gutted at Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/FmKt9kaRnu — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 14, 2021

#ZumaUnrest An EMPD officer dispersing looters taking things in the dark at a Shoprite supermarket at Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/DOkzyU6RTG — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 14, 2021



