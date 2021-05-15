Bloody Saturday as 9 killed in Khayelitsha shooting spree

Nine people were killed in an apparent revenge shooting in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

It followed the murder of a man earlier in the day.

Men were killed at a shop, in a yard and in a vehicle.

Nine people were shot dead in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa set out the devastating sequence of events:

A man was murdered in RR Section on Saturday morning.

The body of the first victim was found, with a firearm and a substantial amount of cash.

In what is believed to a be retaliatory attack, two Somali nationals were then fired upon at T110. One died on the scene and the other was seriously wounded.

In the RR Section, three men were shot dead later on Saturday afternoon, in an incident believed to be linked to the first two.

At a spaza shop in Y-Block, two men were shot dead - one in a yard and one in a vehicle.

Two Somali nationals were shot close to a spaza shop in the area. One died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital, but died later.

Potelwa said:

Police have since reinforced deployments in the area, while organised crime detectives are hard at work probing multiple murder and attempted murder cases.





The Western Cape's acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Thembisile Patekile activated an intensified 72-hour plan.

The police have asked anyone with information to call 08600 10111, or to use the MySAPS App.

