Bloody Saturday as 9 killed in Khayelitsha shooting spree

Compiled by Jenni Evans
Nine people have been shot dead in Khayelitsha.
  • Nine people were killed in an apparent revenge shooting in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
  • It followed the murder of a man earlier in the day. 
  • Men were killed at a shop, in a yard and in a vehicle. 

Nine people were shot dead in Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Saturday. 

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa set out the devastating sequence of events:

  • A man was murdered in RR Section on Saturday morning.
  • The body of the first victim was found, with a firearm and a substantial amount of cash. 
  • In what is believed to a be retaliatory attack, two Somali nationals were then fired upon at T110. One died on the scene and the other was seriously wounded.
  • In the RR Section, three men were shot dead later on Saturday afternoon, in an incident believed to be linked to the first two.
  • At a spaza shop in Y-Block, two men were shot dead - one in a yard and one in a vehicle.
  • Two Somali nationals were shot close to a spaza shop in the area. One died on the scene and the other was taken to hospital, but died later. 

Potelwa said:

Police have since reinforced deployments in the area, while organised crime detectives are hard at work probing multiple murder and attempted murder cases.


The Western Cape's acting provincial commissioner, Major-General Thembisile Patekile activated an intensified 72-hour plan.

The police have asked anyone with information to call 08600 10111, or to use the MySAPS App. 

