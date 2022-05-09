14m ago

Bloody scenes in Cape Town as 10 people killed in 3 incidents

Jenni Evans
Ten people were killed over the weekend in Cape Town.
Ten people were killed over the weekend in Cape Town.
André Damons
  • Six people were killed in a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.
  • Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen and provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile visited the area.
  • An intimate partner murder occurred metres away from the scene of the mass shooting.

It was a bloody weekend in Cape Town, with an intimate partner murder in Khayelitsha, and two mass shootings that claimed the lives of 10 people, including an on-duty police officer.

"It is devastating," new Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen said on Monday while visiting Khayelitsha, where two of the incidents occurred.

Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile, who was also part of the visit, said cartridges were strewn all over one of the scenes.

The first incident occurred at Somerset Hospital on Saturday. According to police, Sea Point SAPS officer Constable Donay Phillips was guarding an injured man he had taken to hospital for treatment.

A scuffle broke out at the hospital and Phillips intervened. In the process, he was overpowered, stripped of his service firearm, and shot dead.

Two patients were also shot dead.

According to Patekile, the person Phillips was guarding was not the shooter. The shooter was an ex-police officer.

He said Phillips was easily overpowered by the large ex-police officer.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. 

On Sunday evening, police were called out to Maphongwana Avenue in Site C where the body of a 29-year-old woman was found in the street. The woman had been stabbed.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said:

She was certified dead on the scene by paramedics. The suspect is yet to be arrested. The motive for this incident is believed to be domestic violence-related

Khayelitsha police have appealed to the woman's boyfriend to come forward.

Anyone who has any information about the incident can also contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. 

About an hour later, just metres away on the corner of Idada and Maphongwana Avenue in Site C, five people were found dead in the street. A sixth person was rushed to Khayelitsha Hospital but also died.

Patekile said the victims were shot dead near a spaza shop and that locals said they didn't see or hear anything. He said the victims were either going to the shop or leaving the shop. 

Police will start by analysing all evidence and look for possible gang markings on the dead, said Patekile. 

They are investigating a network of interconnected crimes, including extortion, drugs, gang violence, taxi violence, and hijacking to establish the motive for Sunday's mass shooting.

It was the third mass killing in the area since March this year.

Allen said that between 1 January 2019 and 31 December 2021, there were 400 mass shootings in the Western Cape.

