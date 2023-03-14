Bloody start to the week as 5 people shot dead in Cape Town

Five people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Cape Town on Monday.

Two taxi drivers were among them.

Police are yet to make any arrests.

Five people, including two minibus taxi drivers, were killed in separate shootings in Cape Town on Monday morning.

In the first incident, a man was killed when he was shot in his car on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road in Delft, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said.

"Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested," Twigg added.

In the second incident, police said, two minibus taxi drivers were shot dead in a suspected robbery in Samora Machel.

According to a preliminary investigation, one incident happened in New Eisleben Road, Heinz Park.

The taxi driver was accosted and shot in the head.

"He managed to get out of the taxi but collapsed outside as he succumbed to the head wound sustained," Twigg said.

The second taxi driver was shot multiple times in Marigold Street, Heinz Park.

"Gunmen opened fire on the taxi driver, hitting him multiple times in the face. He also succumbed to injuries sustained on the scene," Twigg added.

The Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) said one of the drivers belonged to the association.

Codeta spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said:

From what we understand, the driver was picking up passengers when he was robbed of his personal belongings before the suspects shot him dead.

"We condemn these brutal attacks on our drivers who were just out doing their job."

In Khayelitsha, a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were found dead in Site B. Another man was wounded.

"Police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The male and female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," Twigg said.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined."

Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.

In Belhar, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest on the corner of Vergelegen and Somerset Streets.

She is in critical condition at a local hospital.

"Belhar police were called to the crime scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. An attempted murder case was registered for investigation," Twigg said.

Anyone with further information on the incidents can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.