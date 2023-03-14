1h ago

Share

Bloody start to the week as 5 people shot dead in Cape Town

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Cape Town on Monday.
Five people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Cape Town on Monday.
Darren Stewart
  • Five people were killed in separate shooting incidents in Cape Town on Monday.
  • Two taxi drivers were among them.
  • Police are yet to make any arrests.

Five people, including two minibus taxi drivers, were killed in separate shootings in Cape Town on Monday morning.

In the first incident, a man was killed when he was shot in his car on the corner of Symphony Way and Hindle Road in Delft, Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said.

"Police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his face. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The unknown suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested," Twigg added.

In the second incident, police said, two minibus taxi drivers were shot dead in a suspected robbery in Samora Machel. 

According to a preliminary investigation, one incident happened in New Eisleben Road, Heinz Park.

The taxi driver was accosted and shot in the head.

"He managed to get out of the taxi but collapsed outside as he succumbed to the head wound sustained," Twigg said.

The second taxi driver was shot multiple times in Marigold Street, Heinz Park.  

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"Gunmen opened fire on the taxi driver, hitting him multiple times in the face. He also succumbed to injuries sustained on the scene," Twigg added.

The Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) said one of the drivers belonged to the association. 

Codeta spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said: 

From what we understand, the driver was picking up passengers when he was robbed of his personal belongings before the suspects shot him dead.

"We condemn these brutal attacks on our drivers who were just out doing their job."

In Khayelitsha, a 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were found dead in Site B. Another man was wounded.

"Police attended the crime scene where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies. The male and female victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," Twigg said.

ALSO READ | Heartbroken residents of Westbury: 'The graves are filled with children with unfinished stories'

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined."

Murder and attempted murder cases were registered for investigation.

In Belhar, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the chest on the corner of Vergelegen and Somerset Streets.

She is in critical condition at a local hospital. 

"Belhar police were called to the crime scene, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested. An attempted murder case was registered for investigation," Twigg said.

Anyone with further information on the incidents can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the biggest selling point of the new Payshap digital payment service for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Cheaper instant payments
30% - 19 votes
No need for bank account details
24% - 15 votes
It’s endorsed by the SA Reserve Bank
16% - 10 votes
Money reflects immediately
30% - 19 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe

3h ago

LISTEN | Time to clear your carts, govt may take the Shein out your wardrobe
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.08
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.98
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.36
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Platinum
984.74
-0.7%
Palladium
1,512.29
+2.8%
Gold
1,904.60
-0.5%
Silver
21.72
-0.4%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,244
-0.7%
All Share
74,874
-0.8%
Resource 10
64,770
-2.1%
Industrial 25
100,345
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,610
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

10h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

10h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

10h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo