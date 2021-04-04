51m ago

Bloody weekend in Gqeberha as 7 people gunned down

Jenni Evans
Seven people have been gunned down.
  • Four people were killed in Gqeberha in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.  
  • Two men and a woman were gunned down outside a tavern after shots were fired from a grey VW Polo.
  • The two occupants of the car drove off, but then also shot a man walking down a nearby road.

Another four people were shot dead in a bloody weekend in Gqeberha, this time near a tavern in KwaZakele on Saturday night.  

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two men and a woman were gunned down outside the tavern in Mjamba Street.

Two men, in a Grey VW Polo, pulled up at 20:15 and opened fire. They drove off, opened fire again, and killed a man walking in a street near the tavern.  

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said the "callous" shooting of Lusanda Matebele, Luyanda Steven Fumana, Sisanda Cele and Sandile Ngqondo, who were all shot multiple times, was "cold blooded murder".

"I am appealing to the communities to assist the police in tracing these heartless criminals and not to harbour them," said Ntshinga in a statement.

"Innocent lives are lost and we cannot condone such lawlessness."

Naidu said anonymous tip-offs can be sent to Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or to the nearest police station. 

Earlier, on Friday, three people were gunned down outside a bus ticket office in Perridgevale. Police described it as a "hit", after a man and a woman, coming out of a supermarket in Storey Street, were killed.

Another person, leaving the supermarket in Perridgevale at the same time, was also killed..

As police searched for the shooters, they tried to pull over a silver grey Honda Civic, with no registration plates, which had been reported stolen in Humewood. There were five men in the car.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped up as he tried to get away from the police, throwing a gun out of a window during the chase.  

The driver lost control and crashed into a lamp post in Neave Street, Schauderville. 

The men got out of the car and ran away, but the Anti-Gang Unit caught two people in Peddie Street in Korsten.  

They will face charges of attempted murder for shooting at the police, and for being in possession of a car reported stolen. 

Two other firearms were also recovered by police.  

Naidu said the Organised Crime Unit was working on the KwaZakele shooting and appealed to the public for information that could help catch the shooters.  

