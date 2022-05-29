Bloody weekend on roads as 34 die in three crashes on N3

At least 34 people were killed in accidents on the N3 this weekend.

On Sunday morning, 12 people were killed after a bus drove into a bridge pillar on the N3 in Grootvlei, Mpumalanga.

In a separate incident on the N3, six people died and 60 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed in Heidelberg.

It's been a bloody weekend on the country's roads, with 34 people losing their lives in three fatal road accidents on the N3.

In the latest incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, a bus crash on the N3 in Mpumalanga claimed the lives of 12 people.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said reports indicated that the bus crash occurred on the N3 in Grootvlei.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said:

The bus allegedly drove into a bridge pillar and went down the embankment into the stream. Twelve fatalities were reported, and some people were injured. The RTMC Crash Unit is responding to the accident.

In another deadly incident on the N3, six people died and 60 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in crashed off a bridge at the De Hoek Toll Plaza in Heidelberg, Gauteng, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Bus crashes off bridge, killing several, injuring numerous others near the N3 Die Hoek Toll Plaza in Heidelburg. https://t.co/MjwL7IKaJl #ArriveAlive #BusCrash @ER24EMS @N3Route — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) May 29, 2022

ER24, provincial fire and emergency medical services as well as other emergency services arrived on the scene to find the large bus on its roof on the side of the road.

A number of passengers had already climbed out of the crushed bus and were seated near the vehicle, while several others were trapped in the wreckage.

According to Arrive Alive, medics set up a triage area and began to treat the injured.

Further medical resources were called to the scene, including medical helicopters, to help assess, treat and transport people to medical facilities.

Emergency services are still on the scene, treating the injured.

On Saturday, 16 people died in another deadly road accident on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg.

A truck driver lost control of his vehicle when the wheels on the right side of the truck apparently came off, resulting in the vehicle overturning onto the centre embankment.

The accident resulted in a deadly 10-vehicle pile-up on Peter Brown Drive and the Chatterton Road offramp.





