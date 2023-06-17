Bloody Youth Day on Cape Flats as two teens killed, two others wounded in suspected gang shooting

Three people were shot dead and two others seriously injured in Mitchells Plain on Friday night.

Police have since arrested a 26-year-old suspect.

The CPF said the suspects knew who their target was and went to the premises with the intention to kill.

Another three people were shot dead in Samora Machel on Thursday.

It was a bloody Youth Day on the Cape Flats as three people were shot dead and two others injured in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Friday.



Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said reports indicated that the gunmen had entered a house in Poppy Street, Lentegeur, and fired multiple shots.

Three people - aged 14, 16 and 46 - died in the gunfire.

"Two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene," said Potelwa.

Anti-Gang Unit investigators are investigating three counts of murder and two of attempted murder. A 26-year-old man has since been arrested, while two others are still on the run.

"The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related," said Potelwa.

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers said the shootings were another reason they had been lobbying for more visible policing in the area.

It is believed that the gunmen knew their targets when they entered the property.

De Villiers said:

They came to kill. Their intention was to kill the targets.

"The suspects shot one dead outside the house, then went inside and shot the two others dead and injured two others. It's disheartening that these murders happened on Youth Day."

He added that Mitchells Plain had seen a drastic increase in these types of crimes.

"This is the most recent killing where these many people were shot at one place on one day," De Villiers said.

"Normally, we'd have lots of isolated incidents, but this is the first we had where five people were shot at. We condemn these killings to the highest level.

"These killings are of huge concern and should not be happening. We understand that police can't be all over the show every day due to the little manpower the station has.

"But this is why we have requested that law enforcement join forces with police to combat the gangsterism and crime in the area."

ALSO READ | 12-year-old Jaan Fourie wanted to sing in Cape Town. Her dream died when she was shot in Westbury

Meanwhile, three men were found dead on the corners of Oliver Tambo Drive and Weltevreden Parkway in Kosovo, Samora Machel, on Thursday.

The three men, whose ages are yet to be determined, were meat vendors, and the possibility that the murders were related to their trade could not be ruled out, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut.

"Eyewitness reports suggest that two armed men in a white Toyota Avanza fled the scene of the crime and are yet to be apprehended," he said.

Western Cape Safety MEC Reagen Allen said the killers were ruthless and a menace to society.

"They should immediately be arrested and convicted," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



