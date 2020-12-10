Blue lights brigade tender fraud case: Court dismisses striking off application

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has dismissed an application which senior SAPS officers and a businessman lodged to have the so-called blue lights tender fraud matter struck off the court roll.

The accused appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.

The charges against them include fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, related to a R191 million tender to fit 1 500 police vehicles with blue lights.

Former senior SAPS officers and a businessman have lost an application they lodged to have their case, involving an allegedly fraudulent multimillion-rand blue lights tender, struck off the court roll.

The accused appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Thursday.

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said he had no reason to doubt that the State was ready to proceed with the trial.

The accused face 392 charges, which include fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, related to a R191 million tender to fit 1 500 police vehicles with blue lights.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Tilas Chabalala argued at length, telling the court that the State had a watertight case against the accused and that they should not use Stalingrad tactics.

The trial was scheduled to proceed from 16 November to 10 December, but the court heard the striking off application by lawyers representing the accused, including a private company owned by businessman Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata, News24 previously reported.

The other accused are former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya, Ramahlapi Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Lettie Napo, Thomas Marima, Joseph Mulaiwa, Judy Rose and Samantha Andrews.

Mgwenya was recently fired from her position after police management launched a departmental investigation following her court appearance.

She was suspended on 15 October.

