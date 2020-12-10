25m ago

add bookmark

Blue lights brigade tender fraud case: Court dismisses striking off application

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has dismissed an application which senior SAPS officers and a businessman lodged to have the so-called blue lights tender fraud matter struck off the court roll. 
  • The accused appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday.
  • The charges against them include fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, related to a R191 million tender to fit 1 500 police vehicles with blue lights.

Former senior SAPS officers and a businessman have lost an application they lodged to have their case, involving an allegedly fraudulent multimillion-rand blue lights tender, struck off the court roll.

The accused appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court, on Thursday.

READ | Blue-lights brigade tender fraud: Court to rule on application to strike matter off the roll

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said he had no reason to doubt that the State was ready to proceed with the trial.

The accused face 392 charges, which include fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, related to a R191 million tender to fit 1 500 police vehicles with blue lights.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Tilas Chabalala argued at length, telling the court that the State had a watertight case against the accused and that they should not use Stalingrad tactics.

The trial was scheduled to proceed from 16 November to 10 December, but the court heard the striking off application by lawyers representing the accused, including a private company owned by businessman Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata, News24 previously reported.

The other accused are former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya, Ramahlapi Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Lettie Napo, Thomas Marima, Joseph Mulaiwa, Judy Rose and Samantha Andrews.

Mgwenya was recently fired from her position after police management launched a departmental investigation following her court appearance.

She was suspended on 15 October.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsgautengcourtsfraud
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 1788 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1574 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 705 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(-0.05)
ZAR/GBP
19.91
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.20
(-0.68)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.22)
Gold
1832.11
(-0.08)
Silver
23.77
(-0.27)
Platinum
1003.00
(+0.60)
Brent Crude
48.96
(+0.04)
Palladium
2275.48
(+1.40)
All Share
59013.32
(-0.47)
Top 40
54047.07
(-0.56)
Financial 15
11635.60
(-1.56)
Industrial 25
79345.70
(+0.15)
Resource 10
56108.85
(-0.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo