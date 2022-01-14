Blue lights, police masks found after car raced away from roadblock and crashed

- Police found a stash of their own equipment after a chase involving a driver who would not stop.
- After the car crashed, police found blue lights, police-branded masks and ammunition.
- One of the men was shot by police during the incident and was under police guard for treatment, while another was in custody.
Western Cape police found a stash of some of their own equipment, including the blue lights that help validate credibility at roadblocks, after a car they had chased for failing to stop at a roadblock crashed.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the driver of the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Milnerton, refused to stop at a roadblock on Thursday, setting off a chase through Khayelitsha.
The car eventually rolled into a yard when the driver lost control, but a passenger allegedly shot at police and was injured in return fire. Police arrested him and he was under police guard while being treated.
In a later search where another person was arrested, police discovered one of their blue lights, police-branded masks, and ammunition. The blue lights are part of the police branding that help establish the credibility of a pullover for civilians.
READ | Blue light tender fraud case: Postponed for court to hear an application of unreasonable delay
They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.
Police also found a .38 revolver and arrested a man in Bonteheuwel on Thursday night after a tip-off. In Delft, the Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 30-year-old for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Atankara Street, N2 Gateway, on Thursday during a stop and search.
Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.