1h ago

add bookmark

Blue lights, police masks found after car raced away from roadblock and crashed

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Blue lights on a police vehicle.
Blue lights on a police vehicle.
Getty Images
  • Police found a stash of their own equipment after a chase involving a driver who would not stop.
  • After the car crashed, police found blue lights, police-branded masks and ammunition.
  • One of the men was shot by police during the incident and was under police guard for treatment, while another was in custody.

Western Cape police found a stash of some of their own equipment, including the blue lights that help validate credibility at roadblocks, after a car they had chased for failing to stop at a roadblock crashed.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the driver of the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Milnerton, refused to stop at a roadblock on Thursday, setting off a chase through Khayelitsha.

The car eventually rolled into a yard when the driver lost control, but a passenger allegedly shot at police and was injured in return fire. Police arrested him and he was under police guard while being treated.

In a later search where another person was arrested, police discovered one of their blue lights, police-branded masks, and ammunition. The blue lights are part of the police branding that help establish the credibility of a pullover for civilians.

READ | Blue light tender fraud case: Postponed for court to hear an application of unreasonable delay

They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.

Police also found a .38 revolver and arrested a man in Bonteheuwel on Thursday night after a tip-off. In Delft, the Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 30-year-old for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Atankara Street, N2 Gateway, on Thursday during a stop and search.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapscape townwestern capecrimepolice
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.37
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.06
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.60
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.13
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,825.99
+0.2%
Silver
23.04
-0.2%
Palladium
1,870.00
-0.9%
Platinum
978.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
84.47
-0.2%
Top 40
68,316
-1.3%
All Share
75,023
-1.2%
Resource 10
74,345
-1.6%
Industrial 25
94,072
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,533
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo