Blue lights, police masks found after car raced away from roadblock and crashed

Police found a stash of their own equipment after a chase involving a driver who would not stop.

After the car crashed, police found blue lights, police-branded masks and ammunition.

One of the men was shot by police during the incident and was under police guard for treatment, while another was in custody.

Western Cape police found a stash of some of their own equipment, including the blue lights that help validate credibility at roadblocks, after a car they had chased for failing to stop at a roadblock crashed.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the driver of the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Milnerton, refused to stop at a roadblock on Thursday, setting off a chase through Khayelitsha.

The car eventually rolled into a yard when the driver lost control, but a passenger allegedly shot at police and was injured in return fire. Police arrested him and he was under police guard while being treated.

In a later search where another person was arrested, police discovered one of their blue lights, police-branded masks, and ammunition. The blue lights are part of the police branding that help establish the credibility of a pullover for civilians.

They are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.

Police also found a .38 revolver and arrested a man in Bonteheuwel on Thursday night after a tip-off. In Delft, the Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 30-year-old for alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in Atankara Street, N2 Gateway, on Thursday during a stop and search.

