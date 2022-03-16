1h ago

add bookmark

Blue lights tender: Phahlane, Mgwenya fight to have case struck from roll, judgment expected in May

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Khomotso Phahlane. (Lindile Mbontsi, City Press)
Khomotso Phahlane. (Lindile Mbontsi, City Press)
  • Khomotso Phahlane and Bonang Mgwenya want the blue lights tender case to be struck from the roll. 
  • They argue the State has not made proper disclosure since 2020.  
  • The trial was initially scheduled to take place from 16 November to 10 December 2020.

Two former senior police officers will have to wait for almost two months to find out if their application to have their multimillion-rand blue lights tender case struck off the roll has succeeded. 

Former acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and former deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya are fighting tooth and nail to have the case removed from the roll. 

The pair, allegedly involved in a fraudulent tender, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday to continue arguing that the State failed to properly make a disclosure almost 10 months after it had undertaken to do so. 

Phahlane's lawyer argued in court papers that what had been disclosed to the accused was done in "such an unorganised and unstructured manner that it amounts to no disclosure in practice and law".

The State had disclosed approximately 1.5 terabytes of data to the defence and one terabyte was estimated to contain 75 million pages.

Phahlane's lawyer, advocate Piet du Plessis, told the court on Wednesday that disclosure should be made in a manner or fashion that was accessible.

He also argued that the defence could not be obligated to attempt to sort through, organise and locate all relevant data.

Phahlane also wanted the State to furnish him with a complete and legible case docket that contained relevant information relating to the charges brought against the accused.

READ | SAPS had fair reason to dismiss Khomotso Phahlane, says bargaining council

But for now, the matter should be struck from the roll, said Phahlane and Mgwenya.

Meanwhile, Mgwenya's lawyer argued that the State wanted to "ambush" them at trial because it did not want to tell the defence what documents were relevant.

"They want to ambush us," he said.

He added that the State had "failed dismally" to explain to the court why their application lacked merit.

"So, we say we should succeed in this application," he said.

However, prosecutor, advocate Tilas Chabalala, said the State was "entitled to resist a claim by the accused for access to any particular document in the police docket on the grounds that such access is not justified for the purposes of enabling the accused to properly exercise his or her right to a fair trial..."

He said Phahlane and Mgwenya's allegations did not justify the removal of this case from the court roll.

Chabalala said: 

The complaints of the two applicants are not based on any objective legal principles. They are mere tricks that have been designed to have the case removed from the court roll. The attitudes of both of them since [the] inception of the case is clear. [Mgwenya] has no problem with spending money on experts who are appointed to ensure that the case is removed from the court roll. She has problems with spending money on software to help with access to so-called problematic folders/files.

"The legal representatives of Accused 7 [Phahlane] and Accused 15 [Mgwenya] co-operate to plot against the State, but cannot help each other access each other's files. They are the only two who have problems with what has been disclosed by the State."

Judgment on the matter is expected on 13 May.

The other accused include businessman Vimpie Phineas Tlalefang Manthata, his company, Instrumentation for Traffic Law Enforcement, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, former police officers Ramahlapi Mokwena, James Ramanjalum, Lettie Napo, Thomas Marima, Joseph Mulaiwa, and civilians Judy Rose and Samantha Andrews. 

ALSO READ | Software firm SAP ordered to repay more than R413m after water dept contracts set aside

The accused face 392 charges, including fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering related to the R191 million tender to fit 1 500 police vehicles with blue lights.

The court previously heard that the State had a watertight case against the accused.

The trial was scheduled to take place from 16 November to 10 December 2020, but the court heard an application to dismiss the case by lawyers representing the accused, News24 previously reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapskhomotso phahlanejohannesburggautengcorruption
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 840 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1551 votes
Neither - I support another team
26% - 820 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.02
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.68
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.54
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,912.83
-0.3%
Silver
24.62
-1.1%
Palladium
2,417.00
-0.6%
Platinum
1,006.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.2%
All Share
73,484
+4.0%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+7.3%
Financial 15
16,914
+5.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo