BMW driver arrested for allegedly clocking 207km per hour on one of Gauteng's highways

The Gauteng traffic police's high-speed unit arrested 18 drivers for speeding during operations conducted along the province's major routes.



"The speedsters were found driving their vehicles at a speed in excess of the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km per hour on a freeway," said the Gauteng traffic police's Sello Maremane on Tuesday.



Of the 18 drivers arrested, the highest speed recorded was 207km per hour by a 26-year-old driver of a silver BMW on the N1 freeway in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 11 December 2021.



According to Maremane, the driver could not provide any reason for speeding nor did he "show any signs of remorse for having endangered the lives of other road users".



The driver was subsequently detained at the Midrand police station.



Other drivers, aged between 21 and 45, were apprehended on highways such as the N1 Pretoria to Polokwane, N14 Pretoria to Krugersdorp, N4 Pretoria to Mpumalanga, R21 Pretoria to Boksburg, and the M1 between Pretoria and Johannesburg.



Their speed ranged from 160km per hour to over 200km per hour.



All 18 drivers arrested were charged with reckless and negligent driving.



The drivers are expected to appear in various magistrate's courts in Pretoria and Johannesburg after being granted bail of between R1 500 to R5 000.



Maremane said excessive speeding was one of the major contributing factors towards fatal crashes - "and this behaviour will never be tolerated on our roads".



"The Gauteng traffic police high-speed unit will be on high alert this festive season by continuously conducting patrols on Gauteng's major routes to ensure that motorists adhere to the general speed limit," said Maremane.