BMW driver arrested in Gauteng after clocking 240km/h on N4 highway

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving 240km/h on the N4 highway towards Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng.

According to the Gauteng Traffic Police department, the man was caught clocking high speeds in a red BMW at around 21:15 on Thursday.

Traffic police managed to catch and arrest the alleged speedster.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the man was expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Friday.

He faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving, with an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed maximum speed limit of 120km/h on a freeway.



"We are concerned, as law enforcement authorities, that excessive speeding in Gauteng has become a daily occurrence. The latest arrested speedster is the highest recorded incident in the province in the past two years."

In a separate incident, on the same highway, four people died near the Donkerhoek off-ramp on Thursday evening after a heavy motor vehicle lost control and smashed into a light motor vehicle, which was towing a trailer.



"Four people sustained fatal injuries, while the fifth person sustained serious injuries. All four deceased were reported to be from the light motor vehicle," Maremane said.

