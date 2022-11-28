1h ago

BMW driver found guilty of culpable homicide, drunk driving after killing cyclist in Fourways

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
Ishe Davani pleaded guilty to charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol during an appearance in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Papi Morake/Gallo Images
  • A man who drove into a cyclist in Fourways, Johannesburg in 2020 has pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Ishe Davani conceded that he was drunk and grossly negligent when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into cyclist Steven Preston, killing him.
  • He will be sentenced on Monday.

A 43-year-old man pleaded guilty to charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol when he appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Ishe Davani drove into Steven Preston, who was cycling in Fourways, on 11 June 2020. The incident happened on Uranium Street, opposite the Ambar Downs residential complex.

In his plea explanation, Davani admitted that he was negligent and under the influence when he climbed into his BMW to go buy headache medication for his mother at around 13:00. Davani said he had lost control of the vehicle and, at one point, veered completely off the road.

He then struck Preston, who was on the side of the road at the entrance of a complex.

News24 previously reported that Emer-G-Med paramedics were the first to arrive at the scene.

At the time, Emer-G-Med chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze said members of the public alerted the team to a cyclist who had been involved in a "significant accident".

Kotze said "the BMW came around the corner, and the driver lost control and struck the cyclist".

He added:

Our team found the man lying on his back, still trapped under the car. He was alive but in bad condition. We dispatched our acute critical retrieval team to assist, but the man was declared dead on the scene about 40 minutes later.

After the court found Davani guilty of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol, the State and defence moved to arguments in aggravation and mitigation of sentence.

