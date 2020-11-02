28m ago

BMW ripped apart in horror crash that left 3 dead

Riaan Grobler
This BMW was ripped to pieces, leaving three men dead.
This BMW was ripped to pieces, leaving three men dead.
ER24

Three men were killed in a collision along Hendrik Potgieter Road near 14th Avenue in Gauteng on Sunday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, paramedics arrived on the scene and found a BMW ripped into several pieces.

"Upon assessment, they found that three men succumbed to their injuries on the scene. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them, and they were declared dead."

Vermaak said ER24 also attended to various other collisions, which claimed the lives of two people.

During the early hours of Sunday morning, one person was killed and five others injured in a vehicle rollover along the N14 in Brandvlei. A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Krugersdorp while another pedestrian sustained serious injuries in a collision in Vereeniging.

"Nine people were injured in two separate collisions. Six were injured in a three-vehicle collision along Robert Broom in Krugersdorp while three people were injured when a vehicle crashed into the back of a truck along the N1 north at the Soweto Highway."

The exact circumstances surrounding these collisions are not yet known, Vermaak said.

