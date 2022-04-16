11m ago

add bookmark

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Fatima Hassan/@_HassanF)
(Fatima Hassan/@_HassanF)
  • Cape Town's Bo-Kaap hosted its famous mass street Boeka on Friday night. 
  • The act of generosity and connection invites anybody to join them with a meal. 
  • The Boeka marks the end of fasting for the day and is a time of coming together with family and friends after prayer. 


The Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective hosted their famous mass Boeka on Friday night, with organisers watching families and friends reunite after more than two years of a Covid-19 lockdown. 

The lockdown cruelly took away the vibrant get-togethers the close-knit, predominantly Muslim community is known for. 

They suffered heavy blows during the pandemic, with deaths that left neighbours reeling as a Covid-19 committee worked to help people isolated, scared, and hungry because of job losses.

On Friday night, all people had to bring was their prayer mats, chairs, and a plate of food to share.

But on Friday night, with gigantic size pots of food sponsored by companies, people bringing food to share, and two pots from the Gift of the Givers to share, there was plenty to go around, as old bonds were nourished back into life and people who do not have a steady supply of food, at least had something nice to eat after prayers.

Friends and family arrived from other suburbs to reconnect and share food at the breaking of the fast in the holy month of Ramadaan. 

"It was beautiful," said one of the organisers, Razeen Diedericks. 

"In spite of the wind, and everything, people came from all all over, and from all walks of life.

"Everybody felt equal as they broke the fast. It was a beautiful atmosphere."

"With Covid after two years, it was nice," he said. 

"Even the Hyatt brought some soup and fruit," he said of the nearby luxury hotel. 

The next one is set down for 29 April, and the Boeka Collective is already putting their heads together to make it just as special. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boekawestern capecape townbokaapramadaan
Lottery
Super start to the long weekend for one Daily Lotto jackpot winner!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6839 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2923 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.65
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.13
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
15.84
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,974.80
0.0%
Silver
25.32
0.0%
Palladium
2,372.37
0.0%
Platinum
995.69
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.70
0.0%
Top 40
66,482
0.0%
All Share
73,383
0.0%
Resource 10
82,425
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,661
0.0%
Financial 15
16,443
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo