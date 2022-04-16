Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

Cape Town's Bo-Kaap hosted its famous mass street Boeka on Friday night.

The act of generosity and connection invites anybody to join them with a meal.

The Boeka marks the end of fasting for the day and is a time of coming together with family and friends after prayer.





The Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective hosted their famous mass Boeka on Friday night, with organisers watching families and friends reunite after more than two years of a Covid-19 lockdown.

The lockdown cruelly took away the vibrant get-togethers the close-knit, predominantly Muslim community is known for.

They suffered heavy blows during the pandemic, with deaths that left neighbours reeling as a Covid-19 committee worked to help people isolated, scared, and hungry because of job losses.

On Friday night, all people had to bring was their prayer mats, chairs, and a plate of food to share.

Evening prayers are performed by Muslims is the streets of Bo Kaap during a mass Iftaar in the picturesque and historic neighbourhood. pic.twitter.com/YmanIil3ZT — Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) April 15, 2022

April 2022: Cape Town, Bo Kaap:



????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Mb2B7fYeBR — Fatima Hassan (@_HassanF) April 16, 2022

But on Friday night, with gigantic size pots of food sponsored by companies, people bringing food to share, and two pots from the Gift of the Givers to share, there was plenty to go around, as old bonds were nourished back into life and people who do not have a steady supply of food, at least had something nice to eat after prayers.

Friends and family arrived from other suburbs to reconnect and share food at the breaking of the fast in the holy month of Ramadaan.

"It was beautiful," said one of the organisers, Razeen Diedericks.

"In spite of the wind, and everything, people came from all all over, and from all walks of life.

"Everybody felt equal as they broke the fast. It was a beautiful atmosphere."

"With Covid after two years, it was nice," he said.

"Even the Hyatt brought some soup and fruit," he said of the nearby luxury hotel.

The next one is set down for 29 April, and the Boeka Collective is already putting their heads together to make it just as special.



