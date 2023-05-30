'Bodies all over the road' - 5 Cape Town pupils killed in crash on way to school

Five pupils died in a crash on AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

Several others were injured.

ER24 said a bakkie, which was carrying the children, rolled multiple times.

Western Cape police are investigating a culpable homicide case after five schoolchildren were killed on AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday morning.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the pupils were between seven and 13 years old.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, added Twigg.

"Mitchells Plain police registered a culpable homicide case for investigation following a fatal crash which claimed the lives of five children in AZ Berman Drive," Twigg said.

"Police, traffic, fire and rescue services, metro police and the ambulance are currently on the scene to investigate the accident."

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said one of the surviving children is in a critical condition.

"The bakkie they travelled in rolled multiple times. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene [and] on closer inspection, medics found a bakkie upright in the middle of the road. Several children... were seen scattered some distance away from the bakkie," Meiring added.

Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries.

"Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care," said Meiring.

A Mitchells Plain resident told News24 "drivers always speed down the deadly road".

"For what are they rushing? A schoolchild is killed almost every week because of this school transport. How many more children must die before drivers stop driving like they own this road," said the angry resident, who declined to be named.

Another resident said she became very emotional when she saw the bodies of the children lying under a minibus taxi and bus.

She said:

It was horrible, and the bodies were scattered all over the road. That could've been my child. My heart bleeds for those parents who will learn that their kids are no more.

Jeremy Adonis said he was on his way to the Promenade Mall, which is across from where the accident took place, when he came across the accident scene.



"I pulled my car over because I couldn't believe so many kids were dead. That bakkie must have been coming at such speed. Cameras must be put on this road. It's a very, very dangerous stretch of road," Adonis added.

'Something out of a horror movie'

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said officials are currently at the scene. She confirmed the department had not contracted the bakkie transporting the schoolchildren.

Education MEC David Maynier said that he had been informed that the pupils were "travelling on the back of a bakkie, which reportedly collided with a traffic robot".

"The learners are from several schools in the area. WCED counselling support teams are being dispatched to the affected schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the school communities. This is an unimaginable tragedy," he said.

Videos of the crash immediately circulated on social media showing scores of people descending on the scene while bodies of the school children lay motionless, scattered across the road.

Mitchells Plain community policing forum(CPF) chairperson Norman Jantjies said the scene looked like "something out of a horror movie".



Mobility MEC Ricardo MacKenzie sent his condolences to the families of the children killed in the crash.

"How many more school children must we lose on our roads before the transportation of children is taken seriously by transportation operators? Anyone who is transporting passengers, especially children, has a weighted responsibility to keep them safe. All vehicles must be roadworthy and have a permit. Drivers must adhere to the rules of the road," said MacKenzie.

MacKenzie has urged drivers to adhere to road rules when transporting school children.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has also conveyed his condolences to the affected families.

"Our city mourns together with the families of scholars who died in the fatal crash. This is a terrible, dark day in our city. While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing,’ said Hill-Lewis.



