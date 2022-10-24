Bodies found in Stellenbosch quarry that of missing couple, police confirm

Police confirmed the two bodies found in a quarry on Monday were that of Leila Lees, 18, and Ethan Kirkland, 19.

The bodies were discovered following an extensive operation in the area.

Stellenbosch University students also mobilised a search for the couple.

Police confirmed the two bodies found in a vehicle in a quarry in Stellenbosch on Monday afternoon were that of the missing couple, Leila Lees and Ethan Kirkland.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said a community member spotted an object in a dam and alerted the authorities.

"The local police members responded and secured the scene when they noticed the wheels of a motor vehicle, which was the only part of the vehicle that was visible," he said.

Swartbooi said police retrieved the bodies of the two victims from the motor vehicle.

"Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. Stellenbosch police registered an inquest for further investigation," he said.

Anxious family members and friends of the missing couple gathered at the scene.

Family members were too distraught to speak to the media.

When the bodies were pulled from the water, relatives broke down in tears and comforted each other.

The large crowd of onlookers then started to disperse once the vehicle was pulled from the dam.

Earlier on Monday, Stellenbosch University students got involved in the search for the couple.

Students embarked on a mass search party to scour the university campus for clues which could lead to the pair's whereabouts.

During the search, a 17-year-old youth spotted a vehicle in the quarry.

The couple was last seen leaving the Niche apartment block in Stellenbosch late on Friday.

Insiders say the couple was last seen driving in a maroon Subaru Forester. They were captured on security camera footage at around 23:45 on Bosman Street on Friday evening.

Authorities suspect the couple may have been involved in an accident, which resulted in the vehicle crashing into the dam.