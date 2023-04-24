Bodies of 2 Limpopo boys who drowned in Nzhelele River recovered

Two boys have drowned in the Nzhelele River, Tshituni tsha fhasi Village, Limpopo.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the boys, aged 11 and 12, drowned on Sunday.

He said Vhonani Chaele and Pfariso Ramudidibi had visited a relative in the village.

At 16:00, they snuck out to swim in the river and drowned.

Residents recovered the bodies of one of the boys and called the police's search and rescue divers to recover the second body.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Jan Scheepers urged parents to monitor their children when swimming and to be aware of their whereabouts.

READ | 'I thought he was dead': Man saves 7-year-old boy from drowning in sea near Port Alfred

"Parents and guardians are cautioned to ensure that their children do not take part in swimming activities unsupervised and to be extremely careful to ensure they continuously don't lose sight of their children to avoid such heart-breaking incidents," said Scheepers.



Mphephu police have opened an inquest docket.