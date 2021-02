Two teenage boys have drowned in a river in Limpopo, the police said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said Thabang Mohale, 16, and Maropeng Maphoto, 15, were swimming in the Letaba River near Lemondokop Village when they were swept away on Wednesday.

The police were notified and a joint search operation was activated.

Their bodies were found just after noon on Thursday.

The police have urged people to be extra careful and vigilant when crossing flooded rivers and dams.