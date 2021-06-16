1h ago

Bodies of 20 suspected illegal miners found in the North West

André Damons
  • The bodies of suspected illegal miners were discovered at two locations in Orkney in the North West.
  • Six were found on Tuesday and another 14 on Wednesday.
  • Some bodies were wrapped in white plastic bags. 

Police have opened an inquest docket after the bodies of 20 men, believed to be illegal miners, were discovered on Tuesday and Wednesday at two locations in Orkney in the North West. According to police, five decomposed bodies were found on Tuesday evening outside an old and unused mine shaft ventilation in Lawrence Park. Fourteen more bodies were discovered along Ariston Road, police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone said on Wednesday, 

"While still processing the scene, the police received information that another body was discovered where the initial five bodies were found, thus bringing a total number to 20. All the deceased are suspected to be illegal miners, commonly known as 'zama-zamas', operating in obsolete shafts in Orkney and Stilfontein. Furthermore, the deceased suffered severe body burns."

READ | 'Diamond' rush hits tiny KZN village

Some of the bodies were wrapped in white plastic bags. 

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine how the men died.

"[An] investigation into the matter continues, and it includes the possibility of linking the incident with the video that was circulated on social media platforms wherein a man calling himself 'Mafifi' was seen pleading for assistance following an apparent smoke inhalation occurrence at shaft number six."

Police have appealed for further information about the incident.

Anyone who has information can call Colonel Gaanakgomo on 082 568 5975 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be sent via the My SAPS app. The information will be treated confidentially.

