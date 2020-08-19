Bodies of 3 men found near informal settlement in Johannesburg

Police have discovered the bodies of three men near the New Canada informal settlement in Johannesburg.

Two of the bodies sustained bullet wounds, while the third one was partly decomposed.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said residents had informed officers about the bodies.

"Police proceeded to the scene where they discovered two bodies with gunshot wounds to the upper body. While police were busy with the preliminary investigation, community members took them to a nearby mine, where the third and partly decomposed body was discovered," said Masondo.

The motive behind the killing is unknown and the three deceased have not been identified.

"Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects to please call the nearest police station," Masondo said.