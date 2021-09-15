Bodies of missing Limpopo siblings, aged 5 and 7, found in bush

Police are investigating after the bodies of two children were found in Limpopo.

The children went missing in August.

The bodies were showing signs of decomposition.

Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after the bodies of two children were found. The children, aged five and seven, were missing for a few weeks.

The bodies of Kamogelo Raphasha, seven, and her sister, Tshegofatso Raphasha, five, were found on Tuesday at about 18:00, said police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

A passer-by found the bodies in the graze camp next to GaMashalane village.

Mojapelo said:

The two sisters went missing on Monday, 23 August 2021 in Marobjane village under the Senwabarwana policing area, after they were reportedly last seen walking with their aunt, who is said to be mentally challenged.

The bodies were found next to each other in the bush and were already in a state of decomposition.



"What remains now is to determine whether any individual could be held responsible for the deaths of these children. The police will now open an inquest docket to probe the circumstances that led to this sorrowful incident. We urge community members in the area to remain calm and give the investigations space to unfold unhindered," Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Police investigations were continuing, said Mojapelo.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



