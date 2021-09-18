Bodies of mother and son retrieved from collapsed house in KwaZulu-Natal

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of a mother and her teenage son from their collapsed home in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday .

Paramedics said a retaining wall collapsed onto the roof of the house on Thursday night, crushing the two.

Rescuers couldn't enter the home on Thursday night due to poor lighting and the risk of further structural collapse.

The bodies of a mother and her teenage son who died after a wall collapsed onto their home while they were sleeping were retrieved in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) paramedics, a retaining wall collapsed onto the roof of the house on Thursday night. The 16-year-old and his mother were crushed to death on their beds.

"His 59-year-old mother was in her bedroom and could initially be heard crying. She then went silent. Rescuers were unable to enter the building Thursday night due to poor lighting and the risk of further structural collapse," paramedics said.

The woman's older son managed to escape without injury.

An excavator and a tractor loader backhoe were used on Friday to remove large slabs of the broken wall which crushed the mother and son.

Firefighters from the eThekwini fire department and police officers from the search and rescue unit entered the building and extricated the two bodies.

