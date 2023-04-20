Bodies of two missing Soweto boys found mutilated

Two Soweto children who were reported missing on Wednesday were found dead at separate locations on Thursday morning.

The mutilated bodies of the boys, aged 5 and 6, were discovered in White City and Rockville.

"On the evening of 19 April 2023, the two boys were reported missing at Moroka police station. A search team involving all relevant stakeholders, including search and rescue, was activated. This morning (Thursday), the lifeless bodies of the kids were found mutilated," police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said: "It is so disheartening and disgraceful to see such little innocent lives being lost in this hideous manner. It cannot be that no one saw or heard anything."

News24 PHOTO: Alex Patrick, News24

Mawela appealed to anyone with information to contact the police on the Crime Stop Line, 08600 10111.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.



