Bodies of two more suspected illegal miners found in Krugersdorp shaft, death toll rises to 21

The bodies of two more suspected illegal miners were found in a mineshaft in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, on Thursday morning.

This brings the number of bodies found to 21, after the first batch of 19 bodies was discovered on Wednesday.

The bodies were placed in white body bags next to a pile of sand, as members of the police search and rescue team combed the scene cordoned off with yellow police tape.

"The two bodies were retrieved [on Thursday] morning from an open mineshaft not far from where the other bodies were discovered on [Wednesday]," police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said.

Muridili said evidence suggested that the bodies had been moved to where they were found.

She told News24 no foul play was suspected and that post-mortem results would determine the cause of the deaths.



