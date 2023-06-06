1h ago

Bodies pile up: State mortuaries battling with space limitations due to unclaimed, unidentified bodies

Yoliswa Sobuwa
Mortuaries in three provinces have space limitations as a result of unclaimed bodies.
PHOTO: Carlie Norval/Gallo Images, Foto24
  • Forensic pathology mortuaries in three provinces have space limitations as a result of unclaimed bodies. 
  • Health Minister Joe Phaahla said seven mortuaries in Gauteng and two in North West had space challenges due to increased intake.
  • Unclaimed bodies are given a pauper's burial after 30 days.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said that close to 20 forensic pathology mortuaries around the country have space limitations due to unclaimed bodies.

He was responding to a parliamentary question by DA MP Evelyn Rayne Wilson on Monday.

Wilson had asked about the total number of mortuaries in the country that are adequately equipped to deal with load shedding to prevent bodies from decomposing.

She also asked if any of the mortuaries were experiencing problems with space or refrigeration facilities.

Phaahla said seven forensic pathology mortuaries in the Eastern Cape – in Mthatha, Lusikisiki, Mount Frere, Bizana, New Brighton, Mount Road and Gelvandale – had space limitations as a result of unclaimed bodies.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, there are 10 mortuaries with space issues – at Port Shepstone, Harding, Estcourt, Newcastle, Madadeni, Nongoma, Vryheid, New Hanover and Richmond. Ladysmith also has potential refrigerator challenges related to unclaimed bodies and space.

"Limpopo has two mortuaries with space issues related to unclaimed bodies – in Tshilidzini and Mokopane."

Seven mortuaries in Gauteng and two in North West also have space limitations due to increased intake.

The minister said:

In Phuthaditjaba in the Free State, the forensic pathology mortuary has a challenge with electricity supply, while the Pinetown forensic mortuary needs a generator to supply power to the whole facility. Meanwhile, generators in forensic mortuaries in the Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith, Dundee and Kokstad facilities experience fuel shortages sometimes.

News24 asked Phaahla what happens to forensic mortuaries with space limitations when there needs to be an intake of bodies.

He said regulations state that a body can be kept for up to 30 days, after which it should be buried as a pauper.

"After seven days at a facility, if [a body has not been] identified, the police and forensic pathology services have to take fingerprints which are sent to the Local Criminal Record Centre unit. It then takes 30 days to bury the body as unidentified," he said. 


