Bodies washed up in Cape Town last week yet to be identified

Two bodies that washed up from the ocean onto the rocks in Sea Point, Cape Town, more than a week ago have yet to be identified.



The bodies of two men were found near Milton Beach and Graaff's Pool in Sea Point last Tuesday.

As yet, no missing person report fits the victims.



The ward councillor, Nicola Jowell, said police were called to the beachfront last Tuesday afternoon.

"SAPS were called and will do the necessary investigations to try to determine what happened and to identify the deceased men, so they can try to notify their families," Jowell said.

Police have not yet commented on speculation that the men may have been foreigners or homeless people.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Sea Point police were busy with the investigation.



"Two death inquest cases were registered after the bodies of two unknown males were discovered on the rocks at Sea Point beach," said Van Wyk.

He said the causes of death had yet to be determined.

