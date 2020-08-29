29m ago

Body 'burnt beyond recognition' found on roadside in Mtwalume

Nicole McCain
(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).
Pedestrians in Mtwalume made a grisly discovery on Saturday morning when they uncovered a body along the road while they were on their way to work, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.

The unidentified body was found at around 06:00 on Saturday, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.  

He said the body was found lying on the side of the road, near to Nomakhanzana.

It was covered in plastic and had been burnt beyond recognition, he added.

"At this stage , we cannot say if it is a male or a female. Indications are that this person was killed elsewhere, the body was burnt and then dumped [on] the roadside," said Naicker.

READ HERE | No foul play in killing of Mtwalume murder suspect, says Cele

Hibberdene police are investigating a case of murder, he added.

There was a spate of murders in the area, on the south coast, since April.

The bodies of five women were found in sugarcane fields near Nomakhanzana. One body was found on 12 August, a day after the remains of another woman were discovered.

It was previously reported that a man who was arrested for the murders hanged himself in the shower of a police holding cell. Another was released due to insufficient evidence.

