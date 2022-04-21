Body found after man drowns at Knysna Lagoon while wading in water

A man has drowned at Knysna Lagoon in the Western Cape after wading in the water with a friend.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a fisherman reported the drowning on Wednesday at around midday.

The NSRI crew launched a rescue boat, while NSRI rescue swimmers, emergency personnel from the Western Cape Department of Health, Knysna Fire and Rescue Services, SA National Parks rangers and the SA Police Service responded to the scene.

READ | 35-year-old man's body found in veld outside Bloemfontein

"On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for an adult male, who was missing in the water. The missing man's friend reported that they had waded in the water when his friend disappeared under the water," said NSRI Knysna deputy station commander Grant van Staden.

Rescue teams searched extensively, both on the water surface and with divers underwater.

Van Staden said:

Police divers conducted a scuba dive search, and during their search, the body of the man was located and recovered from underwater. The man was sadly declared deceased. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.







Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.