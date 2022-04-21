17m ago

add bookmark

Body found after man drowns at Knysna Lagoon while wading in water

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fisherman reported the drowning at Knysna Lagoon to the NSRI on Wednesday.
A fisherman reported the drowning at Knysna Lagoon to the NSRI on Wednesday.
PHOTO: Facebook/NSRI

A man has drowned at Knysna Lagoon in the Western Cape after wading in the water with a friend.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), a fisherman reported the drowning on Wednesday at around midday.

The NSRI crew launched a rescue boat, while NSRI rescue swimmers, emergency personnel from the Western Cape Department of Health, Knysna Fire and Rescue Services, SA National Parks rangers and the SA Police Service responded to the scene.

READ | 35-year-old man's body found in veld outside Bloemfontein

"On arrival on the scene, a search commenced for an adult male, who was missing in the water. The missing man's friend reported that they had waded in the water when his friend disappeared under the water," said NSRI Knysna deputy station commander Grant van Staden.

Rescue teams searched extensively, both on the water surface and with divers underwater.

Van Staden said:

Police divers conducted a scuba dive search, and during their search, the body of the man was located and recovered from underwater. The man was sadly declared deceased. The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

Police have opened an inquest docket.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsrigeorgewestern capedrownings
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7602 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3250 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.66
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.33
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,951.16
-0.3%
Silver
25.07
-0.5%
Palladium
2,440.50
-0.8%
Platinum
985.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
106.80
-0.4%
Top 40
66,765
0.0%
All Share
73,783
0.0%
Resource 10
82,157
0.0%
Industrial 25
80,126
0.0%
Financial 15
16,299
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo