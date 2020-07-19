1h ago

Body found floating close to harbour in Cape Town

Nicole McCain
  • The body of a woman has been found floating offshore close to Kalk Bay harbour.
  • Two divers found the body on Sunday morning.
  • The woman was seen by local fisherman at the harbour on Saturday night.

A woman's body has been recovered from the sea near Kalk Bay harbour in Cape town, according to a report from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The NSRI's Simon's Town and Strandfontein crews responded to a report of a body in the water just before 10:00 after it was spotted off-shore of the Brass Bell restaurant.

"Reports indicated that two local men, who were free diving, had happened upon a body floating in the water and eyewitnesses reported that the divers were bringing the body towards the shore," said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

The police, Fire and Rescue Services and emergency workers responded to the scene, along with the NSRI crew.

"On arrival at the scene, the body of an unidentified female, suspected to be aged in her thirties or forties, had been brought to the shoreline by the two local divers who are from Bergvliet and Simon's Town," said Lambinon.

Initial investigations found local fishermen had seen the woman at the harbour on Saturday night, but no one had seen her go into the water, he added.

"The body of the female has been taken into the care of the police and Western Cape government Forensic Pathology Services, and the police have opened an inquest docket."

Anyone with information who can assist the investigation is urged to call Muizenberg police station on 021 787 9000.

