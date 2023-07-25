1h ago

Share

Body of 10-year-old girl found in abandoned Gqeberha house

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Walmer police are investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl.
Walmer police are investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl.
Google© Streetview/Google Maps/ taken 2022
  • Residents of Walmer Location in Gqeberha have discovered the body of a 10-year-old girl in a vandalised house.
  • Police say the victim had sustained burn wounds. 
  • Her name will be released once a formal identification process is complete.

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in an abandoned, vandalised house in Walmer Location in Gqeberha late on Monday afternoon.

Residents made the gruesome discovery at approximately 17:00.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Walmer police had been called to the scene and, when they arrived, residents had pointed out the body to officers.

"According to information, she was last seen on Friday 21 July, but was never reported missing," she added. 

"The motive for the murder is unknown and the investigation is ongoing."

READ | 'I'm so hurt and angry': Cape Town mom grieves after 14-year-old daughter shot dead

According to a police report, the girl's body had visible burn wounds.

Although the girl was identified by the residents who discovered her body, a formal identification must still take place before her name is released.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the murder to contact the Walmer police station on 041 509 4030 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capegqeberhagender-based violencecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 6864 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 283 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.58
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.55
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.43
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Platinum
967.90
-0.4%
Palladium
1,293.21
+0.6%
Gold
1,959.83
+0.3%
Silver
24.67
+1.3%
Brent-ruolie
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
71,963
+0.6%
All Share
77,242
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,679
+1.6%
Industrial 25
104,771
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,778
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

6h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo