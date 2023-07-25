Body of 10-year-old girl found in abandoned Gqeberha house

Residents of Walmer Location in Gqeberha have discovered the body of a 10-year-old girl in a vandalised house.

Police say the victim had sustained burn wounds.

Her name will be released once a formal identification process is complete.

Residents made the gruesome discovery at approximately 17:00.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Walmer police had been called to the scene and, when they arrived, residents had pointed out the body to officers.

"According to information, she was last seen on Friday 21 July, but was never reported missing," she added.

"The motive for the murder is unknown and the investigation is ongoing."

According to a police report, the girl's body had visible burn wounds.

Although the girl was identified by the residents who discovered her body, a formal identification must still take place before her name is released.

Police have urged anyone with information regarding the murder to contact the Walmer police station on 041 509 4030 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.



