Body of child recovered from murky green residential pool in Joburg

The body of a six-year-old child was retrieved from the murky green waters of a residential swimming pool on Saturday evening.



Divers from the Ekurhuleni Water Wing as well as the Johannesburg Search and Rescue were called to the scene after the child had fallen into the pool.

#sapsGP Relentless efforts by #SAPS divers of the Ekurhuleni Waterwing & Johannesburg Search & Rescue led to the recovery of the lifeless body of a 6yr-old child from a pool earlier today. TM pic.twitter.com/n0f1qrbB2Z — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) February 12, 2021

In pictures shared on social media, a diver can be seen trying to navigate the murky pool as bystanders looked on.

Once the body was recovered, the diver had to be hosed down to remove the green muck.