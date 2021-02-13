1h ago

Body of child recovered from murky green residential pool in Joburg

Lwandile Bhengu
Swimming pool. File Photo
Swimming pool. File Photo
The body of a six-year-old child was retrieved from the murky green waters of a residential swimming pool on Saturday evening.

Divers from the Ekurhuleni Water Wing as well as the Johannesburg Search and Rescue were called to the scene after the child had fallen into the pool.

In pictures shared on social media, a diver can be seen trying to navigate the murky pool as bystanders looked on. 

Once the body was recovered, the diver had to be hosed down to remove the green muck.

