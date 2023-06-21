Body of Desiree Baartman, the Gqeberha woman missing since 9 June, found in stormwater drain

The body of Gqeberha woman Desiree Baartman, who had been missing since 9 June, was found by police late on Tuesday night in a stormwater drain.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said police's K9 Search and Rescue Unit and the Diving Unit found Baartman's body 3.7m deep next to Stanford Road.

"An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death," Naidu said.

Baartman's ex-husband, Johnny Baartman, was arrested for attempted murder on Monday, while she was still missing. The charge has since been updated to murder.

When he appeared in court on Tuesday, the 59-year-old former high school teacher dropped his bid for bail.

He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court again on Wednesday.



