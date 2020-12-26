1h ago

Body of drowned KZN teen recovered in Richards Bay lake

Raahil Sain, Correspondent
Richards Bay police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened an inquest docket after a body of a teenager was recovered at Lake Mzingazi. 

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said, at around 13:40 on Thursday, duty crew and emergency services were alerted to a drowning in progress at a weir at Lake Mzingazi.

When they arrived the scene, it was confirmed that an 18-year-old male from Empangeni was missing after disappearing under water, he said.

According to Lambinon, the teenager had been fishing at a weir at Lake Mzingazi with his uncle when he got into difficulty in the water.

"They had been fishing at the same spot for the past four days," he said.

Police divers, assisted by NSRI rescue swimmers and scuba divers, searched and recovered the body of the teenager.

His body was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

