Body of fourth child trapped underground found in Cape Town

The body of a fourth child has been retrieved after he and three others were trapped underground in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon.

The children fell into a hole near the N2 at the Borcherds Quarry Road intersection shortly after 15:00, fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The first two bodies were located at around 18:00 and the third at around 21:00.

The search for the fourth child continued through the night and emergency crew found the body at 02:21 on Tuesday, Carelse said.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the children had allegedly been playing on sand dunes, which caved in on them. An inquest has been opened and an investigation is under way.

